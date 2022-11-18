Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 29,292 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 400.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,585,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,123,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,002,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,082,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 151,235 shares during the period.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
AVDE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,758. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57.
