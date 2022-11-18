Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 455 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.01. The company had a trading volume of 91,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,640. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.76. The company has a market cap of $185.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

