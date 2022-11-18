Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.66. 6,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,923. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $109.50.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

