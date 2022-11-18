Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,774,000 after buying an additional 323,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $520.36. 31,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,465. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

