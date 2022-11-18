Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 131.1% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 48,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $141.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,442. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

