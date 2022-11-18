Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $26.25 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 830,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,247,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 6.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $34.23. 5,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.43.

