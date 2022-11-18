Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,492 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 37,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,631. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

