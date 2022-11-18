Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 257.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,849. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $89.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

