SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBAC. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $343.73.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $287.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,081.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

