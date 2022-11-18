Scholarship Coin Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 130.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $101,391.30 and approximately $3.10 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00570407 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.84 or 0.29711566 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,382,225 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00306216 USD and is down -9.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $166.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

