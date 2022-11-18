Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,915.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 379.9% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 214,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,127 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after buying an additional 417,632 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 100,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,137. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

