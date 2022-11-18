Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

