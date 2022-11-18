Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SCHD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.68. 72,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,480. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34.
