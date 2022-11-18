Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,893,000 after purchasing an additional 917,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

ICE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.42. 33,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.63.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

