Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,695 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 3.2% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $65,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.33.

PXD traded down $7.63 on Friday, hitting $248.93. The company had a trading volume of 56,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,045. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

