Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $48.01. 99,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,926. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

