Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.49% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 74.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,346. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

See Also

