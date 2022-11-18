Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $12.07 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,157,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,064,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,177,000 after purchasing an additional 331,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,253,000 after purchasing an additional 268,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,378,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after buying an additional 271,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.2 %

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

FNV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,935. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.44. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

