Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $24.32 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $24,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.03. 11,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.83.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.73.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

