Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $7.06 Million in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 6,583.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tobam bought a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 2,475.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 119.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock remained flat at $93.48 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,850,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,644 shares in the company, valued at $50,031,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. JMP Securities cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

