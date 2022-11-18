Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,438 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.3% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.27. 80,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,142. The company has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

