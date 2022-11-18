Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 45,000 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 2.3% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.28% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $47,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.93 and a 200 day moving average of $151.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.