Scotiabank Trims Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Target Price to C$23.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$33.00 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

TSE:DND opened at C$13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$916.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$11.63 and a twelve month high of C$50.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

