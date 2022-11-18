SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance cut their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.27.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 54,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,755. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.35. SEA has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $320.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. SEA’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after buying an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 199.8% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $291,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,945 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 243.8% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $214,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,519 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

