Secret Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Secret has a market cap of $13.70 million and $6,822.80 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00235358 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00117128 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00044385 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0041915 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,535.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.