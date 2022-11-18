SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.40.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.8 %

SEIC opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 790.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.