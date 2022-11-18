Seldon Capital LP Invests $359,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. CWM LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 2,030.3% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,163. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $87.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.0023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

