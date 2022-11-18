Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.
Select Medical Stock Performance
SEM opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $32.72.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.
