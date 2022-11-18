Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $32.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

About Select Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

