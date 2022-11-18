Selig Zises Sells 3,500 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 3,500 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $153,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,478.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Selig Zises also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Selig Zises sold 1,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $44,340.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $112,925.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Selig Zises sold 4,200 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $158,676.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $116,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $60,183.20.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $361.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 33.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESQ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.