Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $21,400,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $43.21 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

