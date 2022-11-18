Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Price Performance

SQNS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sequans Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,333 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth $3,369,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.