Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SQNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
SQNS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.
Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.
