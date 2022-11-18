Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.59

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 168.59 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 168.71 ($1.98). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 164.90 ($1.94), with a volume of 2,617,829 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.00) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.41) to GBX 210 ($2.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.53) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.13 ($2.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,282.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.58.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £3,053,700 ($3,588,366.63).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

