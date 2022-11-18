Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Sesen Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 million, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.95. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 389,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 98,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Featured Stories

