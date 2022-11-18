Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.32). Approximately 28,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 32,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.26).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.47) price target on shares of Shearwater Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Shearwater Group alerts:

Shearwater Group Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of £26.80 million and a PE ratio of 5,625.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.