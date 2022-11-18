Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.90. 291,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,439. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.37. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoe Carnival

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $40,026.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 77,688 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 364.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 362,138 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

