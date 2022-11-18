Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($21.39) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 662 ($7.78) on Monday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 608 ($7.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,420 ($16.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £123.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 754.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 985.49.

In other news, insider David McCreadie bought 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 984 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £19,876.80 ($23,356.99).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

