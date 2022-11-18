Short Interest in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Declines By 9.5%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Azure Power Global Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AZRE opened at $5.75 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

