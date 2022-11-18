Short Interest in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Declines By 9.5%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Azure Power Global Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:AZRE opened at $5.75 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.