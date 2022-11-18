Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Drops By 12.3%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 341,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 135.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of CIB remained flat at $25.45 during trading hours on Thursday. 346,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

