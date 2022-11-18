Short Interest in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Rises By 7.5%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.34. 408,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,565. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.21. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after buying an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 292,991 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 11.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKU. Compass Point decreased their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

