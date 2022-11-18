Short Interest in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Increases By 8.6%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.30.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

