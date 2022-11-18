Short Interest in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Increases By 8.6%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
