Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Declines By 12.6%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 10,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Shares of NYSE BRFS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. 6,621,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,902. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

