Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Declines By 12.6%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 10,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.
BRF Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE BRFS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. 6,621,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,902. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.
Institutional Trading of BRF
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.