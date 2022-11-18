Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Drops By 11.5%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Castor Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of Castor Maritime stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 1,039,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Castor Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Castor Maritime by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Castor Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Castor Maritime by 18.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.