Short Interest in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Rises By 5.1%

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 20,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,169 shares in the company, valued at $925,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 39.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CorMedix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CorMedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CorMedix Stock Up 7.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CorMedix from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 453,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,704. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $164.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.27.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

