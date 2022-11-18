Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Declines By 9.6%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $103,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -37.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCT. StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Stories

