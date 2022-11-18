Short Interest in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Declines By 12.8%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 878,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Denbury alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.75 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Denbury Trading Down 1.2 %

About Denbury

Shares of Denbury stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.19. 561,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,701. Denbury has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.