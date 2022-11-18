Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Drops By 8.2%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,739,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,854 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091,140 shares during the period. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 161.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the period. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 0.9 %

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

NYSE:DDL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,078. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

(Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.