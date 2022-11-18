Short Interest in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Declines By 12.3%

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Doma Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Doma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. Doma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOMA. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Doma to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,865 shares of Doma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $49,582.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,504,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 623,368 shares of company stock worth $351,512. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Doma by 25.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 2,571,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Doma by 182.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,443,799 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Doma by 298.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 995,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the first quarter worth $1,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

