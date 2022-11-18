Short Interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Drops By 12.4%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,100 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 581,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGNU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 2,250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,239,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after buying an additional 3,101,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 85.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 924,497 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 1,191.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 834,100 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,385,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 868,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 518,190 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Price Performance

NASDAQ DGNU remained flat at $9.82 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,767. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.