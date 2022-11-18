Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Increases By 8.7%

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

EMR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.61. 2,742,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,432. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.16. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 608,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 91,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after buying an additional 162,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

