Short Interest in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Grows By 5.1%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ENS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EnerSys by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in EnerSys by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in EnerSys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.1 %

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $76.29. 277,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,773. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $83.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

